Romania to impose higher traffic fines starting in JulyDrivers in Romania will face higher fines once the new minimum gross wage comes into force on July 1, 2026. Starting July 1, 2026, the gross minimum wage will be increased to RON 4,325. According to the legislation, one penalty point represents 5% of this indicator and will increase to RON (…)
Henri Coanda Airport Enters New Terminal Design StageCompania Nationala Aeroporturi Bucuresti SA (CNAB) - the Bucharest Airports National Company, has signed the contract for the design of the new Henri Coanda International Airport terminal and the associated airport infrastructure, entering the design phase of the largest airport infrastructure (…)
Romania acquires Israeli SPYDER mobile air defense systems worth EUR 2 blnRomania has signed a strategic framework agreement with the Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems for the acquisition of the SPYDER mobile air defense system, in a contract estimated at more than EUR 2 billion, one of the largest orders in the history of the Israeli manufacturer. The (…)
Michelin Romania Narrows Losses in 2025Michelin Romania, part of French group Michelin, one of the world’s largest tire producers, for 2025 reported turnover worth RON5.865 billion (EUR1.163 billion), up 3.1% from 2024, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data.
No Bidder for Damen Mangalia Shipyard at First TenderThe first tender organized for the sale of Damen Mangalia shipyard assets, at the market price of EUR184 million, ended with no bidder, which extends the uncertainty about the future of one of Romania’s most important industrial platforms.