Jidvei 2025 Net Profit Up 62.8% to over RON31M

Jidvei 2025 Net Profit Up 62.8% to over RON31M. Jidvei, one of the largest players in wine production and sale in Romania, for 2025 reported turnover worth RON236.6 million (around EUR47 (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]