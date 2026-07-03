 
Romaniapress.com

July 3, 2026

Jidvei 2025 Net Profit Up 62.8% to over RON31M
Jul 3, 2026

Jidvei 2025 Net Profit Up 62.8% to over RON31M.

Jidvei, one of the largest players in wine production and sale in Romania, for 2025 reported turnover worth RON236.6 million (around EUR47 (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Western Romania: G?rana Jazz Festival gears up for its 30th anniversary G?râna Jazz Festival is getting ready for its 30th anniversary with an edition celebrating “not only music, but also everything that has developed around it over the past three decades.” This year's program gathers 21 musical projects and artists from 11 countries, alongside a complementary (…)

Romania faces shortage of IT and cybersecurity specialists, report shows Romania is facing an acute shortage of IT and cybersecurity specialists, according to the Annual Report on the Assessment of Cyber Risks for 2025, published by the National Directorate for Cyber Security (DNSC). According to the analysis, Romania is facing challenges from both traditional cyber (…)

Employees in Romania surrender 41.5% of gross salary to state, highest tax burden in EU Employees without children in Romania keep the smallest share of their gross salary in the EU after paying mandatory taxes and social contributions, according to a Euronews analysis. Roughly 41.5% of gross earnings go to the state, the highest percentage in the European Union. On average across (…)

Ukraine confirms loss of control over four naval drones before Constan?a Port explosion last month, ministry says Ukraine confirmed that it lost control of four naval drones due to suspected Russian electronic warfare a day before one of them exploded in the Constan?a Port on June 5, according to Romania's Ministry of National Defense (MApN). The clarification came in response to questions sent by Romanian (…)

Kelemen Hunor: "The solution lies in the PSD, PNL, USR and UDMR camp. It must be found" UDMR President Kelemen Hunor says that Romania needs a government with full powers and asks PSD, PNL and USR to put aside their "angers" in order to find a solution.

Competition Council: Diesel excise duties increased by 36 bani/liter since the beginning of July An analysis published on Friday by the Competition Council shows that for most of the period from March 1 to June 30, 2026, fuel prices in Romania remained significantly below the European Union average, both at final prices, with taxes, and at prices excluding taxes.

New treatment for patients recovering from stroke in Gala?i The President of the Gala?i County Council (CJ), Costel Fotea, announced on Friday, on his Facebook page, that at the Gala?i County Hospital, patients who have suffered a Cerebral Vascular Accident (CVA) can recover with the help of a transcranial magnetic stimulation device (rTMS).

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |