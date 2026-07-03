Western Romania: G?rana Jazz Festival gears up for its 30th anniversaryG?râna Jazz Festival is getting ready for its 30th anniversary with an edition celebrating “not only music, but also everything that has developed around it over the past three decades.” This year's program gathers 21 musical projects and artists from 11 countries, alongside a complementary (…)
Romania faces shortage of IT and cybersecurity specialists, report showsRomania is facing an acute shortage of IT and cybersecurity specialists, according to the Annual Report on the Assessment of Cyber Risks for 2025, published by the National Directorate for Cyber Security (DNSC). According to the analysis, Romania is facing challenges from both traditional cyber (…)
New treatment for patients recovering from stroke in Gala?iThe President of the Gala?i County Council (CJ), Costel Fotea, announced on Friday, on his Facebook page, that at the Gala?i County Hospital, patients who have suffered a Cerebral Vascular Accident (CVA) can recover with the help of a transcranial magnetic stimulation device (rTMS).