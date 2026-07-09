Purem Oradea Posts 68.5% Higher Net Profit in 2025 YOY

Purem Oradea Posts 68.5% Higher Net Profit in 2025 YOY. Exhaust system manufacturer Purem Oradea, the local subsidiary of German group Eberspächer, in 2025 generated turnover worth RON2.249 billion (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]