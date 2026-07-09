Romanian sail ship Mircea takes part in "Five Sisters Cup"Romania’s famous training ship "Mircea" joined one of the rarest and most prestigious maritime challenges in its recent history, the “Five Sisters Cup,” a race that returned on July 9 after 50 years. The unique feature of this race is that it is reserved exclusively for sailing ships built (…)
Nicu?or Dan will not keep the gun he received at the NATO SummitThe Presidential Administration announced that the pistol given to President Nicu?or Dan by his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the NATO summit in Ankara, has been taken for inspection and will be held by the Protection and Security Service, in accordance with legal procedures.