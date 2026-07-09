Ferma Zootehnica 2025 Net Profit Rises 14.3% YOY

Ferma Zootehnica 2025 Net Profit Rises 14.3% YOY. Integrated meat and meat products manufacturer Ferma Zootehnica, controlled by Lazar family, for 2025 reported turnover worth RON246.8 million (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]