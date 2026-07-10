The Romanian-American University, in partnership with OAMGMAMR, opens the debate on the future of the nursing profession and introduces its new School of Medical Sciences



The Romanian-American University, in partnership with OAMGMAMR, opens the debate on the future of the nursing profession and introduces its new School of Medical Sciences.

The Romanian-American University hosted the conference "The Nurse of the Future: Competencies, Professional Autonomy, Leadership, and Innovation (…)