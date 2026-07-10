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July 10, 2026

Merlins Beverages Completes EUR50M Plant with State Aid
Jul 10, 2026

Merlins Beverages Completes EUR50M Plant with State Aid.

Merlins Beverages, a soft drinks producer with brands such as Vitamin Aqua, Lemonade, Plafar and Pop Cola in its portfolio, has finalized a new (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

H&M Group Plans To Bring Its Third Brand, Arket, To Romania Swedish H&M Group, one of the biggest players in the global fashion industry, will bring its third brand – Arket, to the Romanian market, according to ZF’s sources in the industry. The giant already has its flagship brand, H&M, as well as the premium brand COS in local brick-and-mortar (…)

Office Leasing Market Up In Bucharest And Cluj-Napoca In H1, 2026 The office leasing market grew in both Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca during the first six months of 2026, while Iasi and Timisoara saw a downward trend in demand, Fortim Trusted Advisors, a member of the BNP Paribas Real Estate Alliance, said in a report.

Bucharest Exchange-listed agribusiness Agroland Group posts growth in Q2 of 2026 The Agroland Group (BVB: AG), which operates in the retail, agribusiness, food production, and animal nutrition sectors, reported solid operating results in the second quarter of 2026. The evolution was driven by accelerated growth in the egg production segment, the expansion of the (…)

INS: Romania's population to decrease by 3.4 million by 2080 Romania’s population will reach 15.633 million people in 2080, compared with 19.043 million on January 1, 2025, according to the latest projections made by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Friday on the occasion of World Population Day. The country’s resident population (…)

Three gold medals for Romania at the Central European Informatics Olympiad Romania has achieved another remarkable result on the international stage, winning three gold medals and one silver medal at the 33rd edition of the Central European Informatics Olympiad (CEOI 2026).

Romania's population is projected to drop to 15.6 million by 2080 Romania’s resident population stood at 19.043 million as of January 1, 2025, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics on World Population Day.

Graffiti Plus Starts Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange On July 16 Communication and brand marketing company Graffiti Plus (GRF+) will begin trading on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Thursday, July 16, marking a first for the local capital market as the first business of its kind listed there.

 


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