Washington Verdict: The European Commission and the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) Cannot Stop or Invalidate the Payment of Compensation Awarded Under International ICSID Arbitral Awards



Washington Verdict: The European Commission and the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) Cannot Stop or Invalidate the Payment of Compensation Awarded Under International ICSID Arbitral Awards.

The highest court in the United States has sent an unequivocal message to Spain and, indirectly, to Brussels: a state cannot escape an (…)