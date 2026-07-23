Weekend calendar: Dâmbovi?a boat rides, SoNoRo Musikland, ARTmania, SEAStreet

Weekend calendar: Dâmbovi?a boat rides, SoNoRo Musikland, ARTmania, SEAStreet. The program of boat rides on Dâmbovi?a returns this weekend, when various places in the country host music and performing arts festivals. In (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]