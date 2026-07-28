July 28, 2026
Retailer Contakt Moves Growth Engine Abroad
Jul 28, 2026
Retailer Contakt Moves Growth Engine Abroad.
Romanian mobile phone accessories retailer Contakt is moving its growth engine outside the country.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
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