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July 29, 2026

Snacks Producer ALKA Trading Set To Expand Ploiesti Plant
Jul 29, 2026

Snacks Producer ALKA Trading Set To Expand Ploiesti Plant.

ALKA Trading, the manufacturer of brands such as ALKA Prajitura Casei, Toortitzi, and Soocitzi, has an investment budget of more than EUR15 (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
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