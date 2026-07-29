Online Retailer Neakaisa.ro Posts RON17.8M Revenue In H1, 2026

Online Retailer Neakaisa.ro Posts RON17.8M Revenue In H1, 2026. Romanian online retailer Neakaisa.ro, which specializes in selling bathroom fixtures and bathroom decor products, posted about RON17.8 million (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]