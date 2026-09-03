Paval Holding Pays RON15M To Buy Land In Cluj-Napoca

Paval Holding Pays RON15M To Buy Land In Cluj-Napoca. Paval Holding, the special purpose vehicle of the Paval family, which controls DIY retailer Dedeman, has acquired 100% in CNE Retail SRL for RON15 (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]