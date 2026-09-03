 
Romaniapress.com

September 3, 2026

Primark Opens First Store In Iasi Following EUR10M Investment
Sep 3, 2026

Primark Opens First Store In Iasi Following EUR10M Investment.

Irish fashion retailer Primark has officially opened its first store in Iasi, located within the Palas Iasi mixed-use compound, following an (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Air China Starts Offering Bucharest-Beijing Direct Flights Air China is now offering direct flights form Bucharest to Beijing from the Henri Coanda (Otopeni) Airport and the first flight operated on September 4.

TAROM Ends Bucharest-Belgrade Flights After 16 Years Romania’s flag carrier TAROM will stop its direct flights between Bucharest and Belgrade in late October 2026, ending 16 years of operations on this route, as reported by EX-YU Aviation, a leading regional digital media platform and daily blog focusing on developments across the Eastern European (…)

Italy's Ferrero Group Set To Open Plant In Timisoara Italy’s Ferrero Group is set to open a plant in Romania, in Timisoara, several sources told ZF. The maker of Nutella and Kinder, the 13th largest business in Italy, has already bought the land, the same sources say.

Transelectrica's Revised 2026 Budget Envisages 38% Higher Gross Profit, Of RON294M Romania’s national grid company Transelectrica (stock symbol: TEL) proposes its shareholders a revised budget for 2026, with gross profit expected to reach RON294.4 million, higher by 38% (+RON81.4 million) than the level approved in May 2026.

DIICOT case against the Tate brothers. Allegations of exploitation of a minor The two brothers, British citizens, have been indicted by DIICOT in a case in which prosecutors accuse them of child trafficking, sexual exploitation, money laundering, and influencing witness statements.

Alert on the coast: Drone debris found on Neversea beach in Constan?a A piece of drone debris was found on Friday on Neversea Beach in Constan?a. Authorities are working to determine the origin and nature of the object.

Grindeanu: The PSD is prepared to build a majority to pass a PSD government Sorin Grindeanu, president of the PSD, says the Social Democrats are prepared to build a majority to secure Parliament’s approval for a PSD government.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |