President Nicu?or Dan unveils ‘Queen Marie of Romania Corner' in New YorkRomanian president Nicu?or Dan inaugurated “The Queen Marie of Romania Corner” in New York on Tuesday, September 22. The ceremony marked 100 years since the Romanian sovereign’s historic tour of the United States. The newly named corner is located at the intersection of Third Avenue and East (…)
Romanian Sarah Rizea crowned as new Miss ItalyThe young woman was named Miss Italy on the evening of September 21 at Santa Severa Castle in Rome. She took part in the competition wearing the “Miss Liguria” sash, according to Corriere della Sera. Sarah Rizea was born on November 8, 2007, in Moncalieri and moved at the age of 11 to Vado (…)