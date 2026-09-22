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September 22, 2026

Romanian finance minister meets investors in New York
Sep 22, 2026

Romanian finance minister meets investors in New York.

The discussions focus on Romania's public finances and financing needs, as well as attracting American capital for strategic projects in energy, (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
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