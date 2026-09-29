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Romanian Startup Kyndred Raises First Funding, of EUR500,000, from Early Game Ventures
Sep 29, 2026
Romanian Startup Kyndred Raises First Funding, of EUR500,000, from Early Game Ventures.
Kyndred, the Romanian startup that develops AI generated characters, sold on subscription, has raised EUR500,000 from venture capital fund Early (…)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
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|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
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Comvex Constanta Reports 37.1% Drop In Net Profit For H1/2926 To RON23M After Grain Volumes Nearly Halved
Port operator Comvex Constanta (stock symbol: CMVX), listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, ended the first half of 2026 with net profit of RON23 million (EUR4 million), down 37.1% on the year, after its grain terminal handled only 1.1 million tons.
JT Grup Oil Reports RON14,000 Net Loss, RON120M Turnover For H1/2026
Fuel wholesaler JT Grup Oil, (stock symbol: JTG), listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, ended the first half of 2026 with net loss of RON13,972 (EUR2,700) compared to profit of RON0.5 million (EUR0.1 million) in the year-earlier period.
Norofert Ends H1/2026 With 3% Higher Consolidated Turnover, 25% Lower Consolidated Net Profit
Norofert (stock symbol: NRF), the Romanian producer of organic agricultural inputs and biotechnology provider for agriculture, for the first half of 2026 reported consolidated turnover of RON19.6 million, up 3% on the year.
Chimcomplex Borrows EUR55M From Affiliated Company For GHG Emissions Certificates, Energy And Investment Projects
Chemicals producer and supplier Chimcomplex (stock symbol CRC), controlled by ?tefan Vuza, announced at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) that it has concluded, as borrower, a EUR55 million loan agreement with its affiliated company CRC Impex Chemicals SRL, as lender.
Romanian court orders 30-day arrest of former presidential candidate C?lin Georgescu in EUR 1.1 mln fraud case
The Bucharest Court of Appeal ordered former Romanian presidential candidate C?lin Georgescu and businessman Ionel Rusen into pre-trial detention for 30 days on Tuesday, September 29, Agerpres reported. Both are investigated in the case involving the alleged defrauding of a businessman of EUR (…)
Consumer Loan Reference Index IRCC Rises Slightly To 5.57% In Q4/2026
The IRCC, which banks use to set interest rates for variable-rate loans granted after May 2019, will rise to 5.57% per annum in the fourth quarter of 2026 (October - December), compared to the 5.56% level set for the third quarter of 2026, as per data released by Romania's central bank on (…)
Benefit Online Founders Launch Simplifi, An e-Signature Platform For SMEs
Adrian and Adriana Sarbu, members of the team that built the Benefit Online employee benefits platform and sold it to Edenred, have launched Simplifi, an electronic signature and document management platform tailored for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), aiming to reach 2 million users (…)
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