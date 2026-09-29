OVES Enterprise: AI is bringing back to Romania IT projects previously lost to India. Romania is entering the race for complex projects in AI, data engineering, cybersecurity, and cloud/platform engineering



OVES Enterprise: AI is bringing back to Romania IT projects previously lost to India. Romania is entering the race for complex projects in AI, data engineering, cybersecurity, and cloud/platform engineering.

Cluj-Napoca/Romania, September 29, 2026– RBJ – Artificial intelligence is shifting the balance of power in software outsourcing and giving Romania (…)