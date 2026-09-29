Romanian airline AnimaWings files for insolvencyRomanian airline AnimaWings, part of Memento Group Holding, founded by Cristian and Marius Pandel, filed a request for insolvency with the Bucharest Court on September 30, after announcing the previous day that it planned to gradually ground and phase out its entire fleet of six brand-new Airbus (…)
Romanian president announces new PM designation on October 5Romanian president Nicu?or Dan announced that he would make a fourth prime ministerial designation on October 5 following consultations with parliamentary parties. He made the announcement on September 30, after the Parliament rejected the government proposed by prime minister-designate (…)
Romania maintains 25% diesel excise duty cut through October 15The Romanian Finance Ministry announced that it will maintain the temporary 25% reduction in the excise duty on standard diesel between October 1 and 15. The decision follows the latest twice-monthly review under the mechanism established by law. The reduction amounts to RON 701.07 per 1,000 (…)
AnimaWings Files For InsolvencyAnimaWings, the Romanian airline owned by brothers Cristian and Marius Pandel, the founders of Christian Tour, has filed a request with the Bucharest Tribunal to open insolvency proceedings.