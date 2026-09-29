Montran 2025 Turnover Hits 18-Year High At RON77.9M

Montran 2025 Turnover Hits 18-Year High At RON77.9M. Montran, the Cluj-Napoca-based company that developed for Transfond the instant payment and clearing systems used by banks in Romania, ended 2025 (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]