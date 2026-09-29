Car Parts Maker VCST 2025 Turnover Up 9.3% YoY To RON187.7M

Car Parts Maker VCST 2025 Turnover Up 9.3% YoY To RON187.7M. Automotive components maker VCST Automotive Production Alba, the local subsidiary of Belgian group BMT, for 2025 reported a turnover of RON187.7 (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]