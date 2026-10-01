Textile Manufacturer Tanex 2025 Net Profit Surges 57.4% YoY To RON2.1MTextile producer Tanex, controlled by entrepreneur Adrian Bajenaru, for 2025 reported a turnover of RON51.7 million (EUR10.2 million), down 22.8% from nearly RON67 million (EUR13.5 million) in 2024, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily, based on finance ministry data.
Orange warns of quantum security risks as it expands B2B push in RomaniaOrange Romania held its Business Tech Now conference in downtown Bucharest on Thursday, October 1, to mark its increased focus on B2B solutions in cybersecurity, AI, and quantum-safe infrastructure. The event took place in the historic Palace of the Telephones and reunited Orange top (…)
Deloitte Romania: CFOs Take Lead on AI And Tech Investment DecisionsThe expansion of the role of Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) has accelerated in recent years, and now the CFOs are also involved in decisions regarding technology investments, artificial intelligence (AI) governance and long-term value creation, according to the Deloitte Finance Trends 2027: (…)