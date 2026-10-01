Siemens Industry Software 2025 Turnover Up 14.6% YOY

Siemens Industry Software 2025 Turnover Up 14.6% YOY. Siemens Industry Software, the Brasov company part of the software unit of German group Siemens, ended 2025 with turnover worth RON80.8 million (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]