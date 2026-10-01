Peris Expects to Hit RON1B Turnover Threshold in 2028

Peris Expects to Hit RON1B Turnover Threshold in 2028. Alin Zamfira, a stakeholder and chairman of the board of directors of Abatorul Peris, forecasts RON870 million turnover for 2026, up from last (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]