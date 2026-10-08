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October 8, 2026

Altex Romania opens first rebranded Brico DIY store
Oct 8, 2026

Altex Romania opens first rebranded Brico DIY store.

Altex agreed to acquire Kingfisher’s 31-store Brico Depot chain in Romania for EUR 70 mln in December 2024. The transaction was completed in 2025, (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
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Altex Founder Dan Ostahie Develops Retail Park Chain Businessman Dan Ostahie, known for having developed electronics and computer retailer Altex, the leader of its respective market, and for having bought the DIY retailer Brico Depot a few years ago, is now developing his third bet – a retail park chain.

ASF: Private Pension Fund Assets Up To RON246B In H1, 2026 The private pension system in Romania performed soundly in the first half of 2026, with 9.6 million participants and RON246 billion in total assets managed by private pension funds in June, an increase of 39% on the year-ago period, Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) data show.

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Romania's Central Bank Further Keeps Key Rate On Hold At 6.5% A Year Romania's central bank has decided in its Board meeting on Thursday (October 8, 2026) to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 6.5% a year.

Filip & Company Advised BRD And Raiffeisen Bank Romania On EUR30M Bond Issue Of Alba Iulia Municipality Romanian law firm Filip & Company provided legal assistance to BRD – Groupe Société Générale and Raiffeisen Bank Romania, acting as joint intermediaries for the EUR30 million municipal bond issue launched by the municipality of Alba Iulia.

Romania's TAIFAS Film Festival brings Balkan cinema, music and culture to Timisoara The fourth edition of the TAIFAS Balkan film and culture festival is set to bring films awarded at Cannes, Berlinale, and Sundance, a retrospective dedicated to director Nae Caranfil, and the show “Maria T?nase. A Story” to Timisoara, western Romania. The festival will take place between (…)

 


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