Oil Terminal Constanta Union Declares Warning Strike on October 30, General Strike for Indefinite Period Starting November 18 after Salary Negotiations Fail

Oil Terminal Constanta Union Declares Warning Strike on October 30, General Strike for Indefinite Period Starting November 18 after Salary Negotiations Fail. The trade union of Oil Terminal, the operator of Constanta harbor oil terminal, has announced a warning strike on October 30, between 10:00 and (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]