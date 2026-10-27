Bringo Reports RON65.3M Turnover, RON10.4M Loss for 2025

Bringo Reports RON65.3M Turnover, RON10.4M Loss for 2025. Bringo Magazin, the company that operates the Bringo delivery platform, in 2025 posted turnover of RON65.3 million (EUR12.9 million) and a net (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]