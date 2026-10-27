Bucur Obor Ends 9M With 14% Rise In Net Profit

Bucur Obor Ends 9M With 14% Rise In Net Profit. Bucur Obor (BUCU.RO), the operator of the shopping center by the same name in Bucharest, posted RON9.15 million net profit in the first three (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]