Cris-Tim Family Holding Plans To Increase Capital By Up To 6.6 Million New Shares

Cris-Tim Family Holding Plans To Increase Capital By Up To 6.6 Million New Shares. Cris-Tim Family Holding (CFH.RO) has called shareholders for December 7 to approve a capital increase of up to 6.6 million new shares or 8.2% of (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]