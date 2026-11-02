Romgaz Gets Luxembourg Supervisory Authority Approval For Its Updated EMTN Program Prospectus

Romgaz Gets Luxembourg Supervisory Authority Approval For Its Updated EMTN Program Prospectus. Romgaz (SNG.RO), the largest natural gas producer in Romania, on October 30 secured the approval of the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]