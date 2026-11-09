The High Court of Justice simplifies the enforcement of child support for minor children: Parents will no longer need to obtain new approval each time a payment is due
Nov 9, 2026
The High Court of Justice simplifies the enforcement of child support for minor children: Parents will no longer need to obtain new approval each time a payment is due.
The High Court of Cassation and Justice (ÎCCJ) has established new rules regarding the forced execution of maintenance payment obligations for (…)
[Read the article in Mediafax]