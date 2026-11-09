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November 9, 2026

Flanco Appoints Cezara Cioloboc As Chief Marketing Officer
Nov 9, 2026

Flanco Appoints Cezara Cioloboc As Chief Marketing Officer.

Electronics and home appliances retailer Flanco has appointed Cezara Cioloboc to the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
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