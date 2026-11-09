Ploiesti Adds First Hotels Under International BrandsAccor, one of the largest international hotel groups, announces the signing of two franchise agreements for the development of new hotels under the Ibis and Mercure brands in Ploiesti. The two hotels will be the first in the city affiliated to an international brand.
Autoklass Leases 3,000 Sqm In MLP Bucharest West Logistics ParkRomanian authorized car dealer Autoklass will lease 3,000 square meters of modern space, comprising 2,700 sqm of warehouse and 300 sqm of office space, within the MLP Bucharest West logistics park located in Chitila, northwest of Bucharest, alongside the city's ring road.
Romanian citizen among injured in deadly highway accident in BulgariaA Romanian citizen was injured in a tragic highway accident that killed 12 people in Bulgaria on Tuesday, November 10. The accident took place on the Trakia Highway, which connects Sofia and Burgas, near Yambol. The accidents occurred in both directions of traffic, near the Zimnitsa (…)