Cristela Georgescu disputes the prosecutors’ arguments for extending C?lin Georgescu’s pre-trial detention, which appeared in the press. „The surveillance warrant only targeted the public space”



Cristela Georgescu disputes the prosecutors’ arguments for extending C?lin Georgescu’s pre-trial detention, which appeared in the press. „The surveillance warrant only targeted the public space”.

Cristela Georgescu said on Monday that the prosecutors' arguments for extending the preventive arrest of the former presidential candidate, which (…)