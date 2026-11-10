UniCredit Sees Net Profit Up To Almost RON1.5B In 9M, 2026

UniCredit Sees Net Profit Up To Almost RON1.5B In 9M, 2026. UniCredit Group continues to strengthen profitability on the Romanian market, posting RON1.48 billion net profit in the first nine months of 2026, (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]