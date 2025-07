Cushman & Wakefield: Romania Has One Of Lowest Rental Levels For Industrial Space In Region

Cushman & Wakefield: Romania Has One Of Lowest Rental Levels For Industrial Space In Region. More than 60% of EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) markets anticipate rental growth in the logistics and industrial sector over the next three years, real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield Echinox says in its Waypoint Global Industrial Dynamics Report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]