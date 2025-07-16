Traffic On Henri Coanda (Otopeni) Airport Hits Record High Of 7.8 Million Passengers In H1, 2025

Henri Coanda Airport (Otopeni), the largest airport in Romania, served 7.8 million passengers in the first half of 2025, a record traffic level, up 6% compared with the year-ago period and one million passengers more than in the first half of 2019, considered the best year in tourism until the