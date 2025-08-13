Home Appliances Maker AETA Launches New Product Range After EUR1.5M Investment

Home appliances manufacturer AETA Curtea de Arges (ELGS.RO), formerly Electroarges, on Wednesday notified the capital market that in August it will begin stock production for three ranges of its own products, including P Box, a storage box range developed in Romania via an over EUR1.5 million investment.