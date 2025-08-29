IAR Brasov Net Profit Shrinks 44% In H1, 2025

IAR Brasov Net Profit Shrinks 44% In H1, 2025. State-run IAR Brasov (IARV.RO), which makes and repairs spare parts for helicopters, saw its net profit shrink 44% to RON8 million in the first half of 2025. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]