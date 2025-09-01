Romania’s government approves five of six chapters of second package of reforms
Sep 1, 2025
Romania’s government approves five of six chapters of second package of reforms.
Romania’s government, after a meeting on Friday, August 29, announced in a press conference that it approved five of the six chapters designed to be part of a second package of budgetary reforms. The sixth chapter, on public administration, was tackled during a meeting of the ruling coalition (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]