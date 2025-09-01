 
September 1, 2025

Romania’s Constantin Popovici claims silver at High Diving World Cup in Sardinia
Romania’s Constantin Popovici won silver on Sunday, August 31, at the World Aquatics High Diving World Cup in Sardinia, cementing his place among the sport’s elite with one of the most technically demanding dives of the competition. Competing from a platform suspended 27 meters at Porto Flavia, (…)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania's Pharmaceutical Production Business Close To EUR1.5B Revenue In 2024 Romania’s pharmaceutical production generated total revenue of more than RON6.8 billion in 2024 (almost EUR1.4 billion), up 6% from the previous year, data aggregated by the Bridge to Information platform show.

Meat Preparations Producer CIA Aboliv Ends 2024 With EUR53M Revenue Meat preparations producer CIA Aboliv in Mihai Viteazu, Cluj County, held by entrepreneur Bogdan Ilie Daniel, posted RON263.4 million (about EUR53 million) revenue in 2024, up 7.2% compared with the previous year’s RON245.5 million (EUR49.6 million), according to ZF calculations based on Finance (…)

Korean Product Retailer K-FOOD Grows To Eight Stores In Romania Korean product retailer K-FOOD has grown to eight stores in Romania, four of which in Bucharest, and is looking to further develop in the main cities of the country. Moreover, the founders of the business are looking at the hospitality area, as well, planning to open a restaurant and a café.

Real Estate Developer One United Properties Plans To Buy Back Up To 20% Of Its Shares Real estate developer One United Properties (ONE.RO) has notified its shareholders that on September 1, its Board of Directors approved the intention to launch a public tender offer program to repurchase up to 20% of the developer’s shares for a minimum price of RON25 and maximum price of RON40 (…)

Transilvania Constructii 2024 Turnover Up 19.3% YoY To RON54.1M Transilvania Construc?ii, a company that develops, owns and manages industrial properties under TRC Parks network, controlled by Timofte family of Cluj-Napoca, ended 2024 with a turnover of RON54.1 million (nearly EUR10.9 million), up 19.3% against the RON45.3 million level (EUR9.1 million) (…)

Endava Expands Office Space In Palas Iasi To 5,500 Square Meters UK’s IT consulting and software services group Endava is leasing another 2,400 square meters in the UBC 1 office building of Iulius in downtown Iasi.

Finance Ministry Seeks To Raise Nearly RON7B From Local Market In September 2025 Romania’s Finance Ministry plans to raise RON6.99 billion from the domestic market in September 2025, of which RON6.2 million from banks, to which the amount of RON795 million can be added from the allocations of additional sessions of non-competitive offers organized exclusively for (…)

 


