The first Michelin Star Chef series in Romania: Four Michelin - Starred Chefs take over Boulevard 73 at Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest



Starting on 4 September and running through until December, Boulevard 73 restaurant at Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest will host a Michelin chef series of culinary events specially curated for the most refined tastes. For the first time in Romania, gourmet cuisine enthusiasts will (…)