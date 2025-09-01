Meat Preparations Producer CIA Aboliv Ends 2024 With EUR53M RevenueMeat preparations producer CIA Aboliv in Mihai Viteazu, Cluj County, held by entrepreneur Bogdan Ilie Daniel, posted RON263.4 million (about EUR53 million) revenue in 2024, up 7.2% compared with the previous year’s RON245.5 million (EUR49.6 million), according to ZF calculations based on Finance (…)
Korean Product Retailer K-FOOD Grows To Eight Stores In RomaniaKorean product retailer K-FOOD has grown to eight stores in Romania, four of which in Bucharest, and is looking to further develop in the main cities of the country. Moreover, the founders of the business are looking at the hospitality area, as well, planning to open a restaurant and a café.
Transilvania Constructii 2024 Turnover Up 19.3% YoY To RON54.1MTransilvania Construc?ii, a company that develops, owns and manages industrial properties under TRC Parks network, controlled by Timofte family of Cluj-Napoca, ended 2024 with a turnover of RON54.1 million (nearly EUR10.9 million), up 19.3% against the RON45.3 million level (EUR9.1 million) (…)