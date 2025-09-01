MetaWealth: Total Value of Investment Operated in Wake of Framework Agreement with One United Properties Tops Estimates, At EUR21.3M



Fintech startup MetaWealth has announced that the total value of investments carried out in the wake of the framework agreement signed in 2024 with One United Properties, which related to rental apartments part of the Romanian real estate developer’s portfolio, has reached EUR21.3 million, above (…)