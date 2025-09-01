Romanian opposition party AUR plans another no-confidence motion against government
Sep 1, 2025
Romanian opposition party AUR plans another no-confidence motion against government.
Romania’s far-right opposition party AUR said on Sunday, August 31, that it will file another no-confidence motion against prime minister Ilie Bolojan’s government, accusing the ruling coalition of undermining democracy by repeatedly bypassing parliament through the assumption of responsibility (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]