Academic Achievement, Growth on Campus: How Cambridge School of Bucharest Prepares Students for the Future
Sep 1, 2025
Academic Achievement, Growth on Campus: How Cambridge School of Bucharest Prepares Students for the Future.
Cambridge School of Bucharest (CSB) begins the academic year 2025/2026 on a high note, following a landmark year that celebrated the school’s 30-year anniversary. From academic milestones to a successful BSO inspection and campus expansion, CSB continues to affirm its place as one of Romania’s (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]