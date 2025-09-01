A Global IT Company with a Unique Culture: The Story and Values Of Sigma Software Group
Sep 1, 2025
A Global IT Company with a Unique Culture: The Story and Values Of Sigma Software Group.
In 2025, the global consulting IT company Sigma Software Group announced its entry into the Romanian market. The company opened a software development centre and announced several job openings. Sigma Software Group expanded to its 23rd country with an office in Romania and is recognised among (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]