Holde Agri Invest Proposes Share Capital Cut By Nearly RON34M, Followed By Up To RON45M Capital Increase



Holde Agri Invest (stock symbol: HAI), one of the largest farmland operators in Romania, is calling shareholders for a meeting on October 6, 2025 to approve a share capital reorganization plan aimed at reducing the nominal value of its shares to RON0.72 from RON1, followed by a capital increase (…)