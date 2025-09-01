Deloitte Property Index 2025: Romania Ranks 4th Among European Countries For Cheapest Housing In 2024

Deloitte Property Index 2025: Romania Ranks 4th Among European Countries For Cheapest Housing In 2024. Romania places fourth in the ranking of European countries with the cheapest housing, after Turkey, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Albania, with an average price of EUR1,676/sqm in 2024, up 11.5% from EUR1,504/sqm in 2023, according to Deloitte Property Index 2025, conducted in the main cities in 28 (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]