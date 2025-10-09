Romania Food Supplements Market Set To Edge Down by Volume, but Rise in Value by 2-3% in 2025



Romania Food Supplements Market Set To Edge Down by Volume, but Rise in Value by 2-3% in 2025.

The OTC drug and food supplement market ended the first eight months of 2025 with a 2% increase in volume, but an 11% advance in value and is set to end the year with 2-3% annual growth supported by VAT hike, estimates Liviu Ungureanu, general manager of PlantExtrakt.