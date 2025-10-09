Saint Parascheva celebration in Ia?i expected to draw one of Romaniaâ€™s largest pilgrimages

Saint Parascheva celebration in Ia?i expected to draw one of Romaniaâ€™s largest pilgrimages. Over 24,500 people have prayed over the relics of Saint Parascheva in Ia?i, in eastern Romania, in around 24 hours, according to Church officials. The pilgrimage, one of the largest in Romania, began on Wednesday, October 8, and is set to last until the saintâ€™s feast day on October 14. (â€¦) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]