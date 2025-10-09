Romanian Pavilion donates traditional folk costume pieces to Japanâ€™s National Museum of Ethnology in Osaka

Romanian Pavilion donates traditional folk costume pieces to Japanâ€™s National Museum of Ethnology in Osaka. The Romanian Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, represented by Commissioner General Ferdinand Nagy, made a special donation on Tuesday, October 7, to Japanâ€™s National Museum of Ethnology (Minpaku) in Osaka, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced. The gift includes authentic pieces of traditional (â€¦) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]