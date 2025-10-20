Statistical Office: Romanian Construction Works Up 9.7% YoY In January-August 2025

Statistical Office: Romanian Construction Works Up 9.7% YoY In January-August 2025. The volume of construction works in Romania grew by 9.7% in unadjusted data and by 9.8% when adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, in January-August 2025 compared to the same period of 2024, data from Romaniaâ€™s statistical office INS show on Monday (October 20). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]