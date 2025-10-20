Central Bank: Romania's GDP Growth In Q3/2025 Probably Backed By Investments, But Not By Private Consumption



A step-up in Romania's annual GDP dynamics in the third quarter of 2025 was probably underpinned by investments, but not by private consumption, as suggested by high-frequency indicators, per the minutes of the monetary policy meeting of the National Bank of Romania Board on October 8, 2025, (â€¦)