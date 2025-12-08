Profit share in Romania drops to 48.1% in 2024 but remains among highest in Europe



Romania’s profit share, defined as the proportion of value added distributed by non-financial corporations to capital rather than labour, fell for the second consecutive year to 48.1% in 2024, Eurostat reported on December 7. The ratio was 40.0% on average in the European Union, with (…)